“I know how it feels when you’re coming into a new situation and the other guy’s won the election. What did we do? We confirmed seven Cabinet appointments the day President Obama was sworn in. We didn’t like most of them either. But he won the election. So all of these little procedural complaints are related to their frustrations.” – Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky) ... For instance, Sen ... He'll go before the committee Tuesday.