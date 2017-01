After seeing this 1998 standup comedy video, we have to wonder if alternative-fact-spouting, Nutcracker-coat-wearing, counselor to the president Kellyanne (Fitzpatrick Conway was knocking ’em dead at the Inaugural Balls the other night. It seems Conway was taking part in D.C. ’s Funniest Celebrity charity event at the time, New York magazine reports. In the 11-minute video, Conway does a comedy routine that mostly fell flat.