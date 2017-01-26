Send this Playlist by SMS Email this Page Play all in Full Screen Show More Related Videos

  • Singapore's hidden poverty problem, BBC News

    Singapore may be one of the wealthiest and most developed countries in the world, but poverty remains a worrying problem. Despite holding the world's highest concentration of millionaires, the city-state also boasts the second-biggest inequality gap among Asia's advanced economies. So how do you live in a city that's becoming increasingly expensive? The BBC's Sharanjit Leyl reports.

    published: 20 Feb 2014

  • Singapore Channel 5 9.30PM News @ 21-03-2012

    Singapore Channel 5 9.30PM News @ 21-03-2012 http://forums.hardwarezone.com.sg/eat-drink-man-woman-16/

    published: 21 Mar 2012

  • How Powerful is Singapore?

    Why Is Singapore So Expensive? http://testu.be/19FdBpT Subscribe! http://bitly.com/1iLOHml This year, Singapore was voted the most expensive city in the world for the second year running. So, how powerful is Singapore? Learn More: Singapore: Little Tiger With A Big Military Roar http://www.ibtimes.com/singapore-little-tiger-big-military-roar-705487 "While Asian giants China and India rapidly build up their already huge military arsenals, the tiny, prosperous Southeast Asian city-state of Singapore has been quietly ramping up defense expenditures at a rate disproportionate to its size and population." Singapore and Malaysia https://treaties.un.org/doc/Publication/UNTS/Volume%20563/volume-563-I-8206-English.pdf "Agreement relating to the separation of Singapore from Malaysia as an indep...

    published: 22 Mar 2015

  • SINGAPORE BUS DEATH SPARKS A RIOT - BBC NEWS

    Subscribe to BBC News www.youtube.com/bbcnews 27 people have been arrested after clashes between rioters and police near Singapores's city centre. About 400 people took to the streets of the commercial district known as Little India, after a Indian construction worker was hit and killed by a bus. The Singapore Prime Minister has issued a statement calling the riot "an isolated incident caused by an unruly mob.. which we must not allow to tarnish our views of the foreign worker community." Subscribe http://www.youtube.com/bbcnews Check out our website: http://www.bbc.com/news Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcworldnews Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bbcworld Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcnews

    published: 09 Dec 2013

  • News@10: Nigerian To Be Executed In Singapore 16/11/16 Pt. 2

    For more information log on to http://www.channelstv.com

    published: 16 Nov 2016

  • Singapore teen jailed for YouTube rant The World News Today

    published: 09 Apr 2015

  • Boy that was bang by car,adapt by singapore news

    published: 14 Jul 2016

  • Watch full news conference with President Obama and Singapore PM Lee

    President Barack Obama and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held a joint news conference today at the White House, discussing 50 years of relations and the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

    published: 02 Aug 2016

  • Lee's legacy: Singapore in numbers - BBC News

    Subscribe to BBC News www.youtube.com/bbcnews Following the death of Singapore's founding father Lee Kuan Yew, BBC News considers his legacy with a look at some key facts and figures. Subscribe to BBC News HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog Check out our website: http://www.bbc.com/news Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcworldnews Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bbcworld Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcnews

    published: 23 Mar 2015

  • [HD] Channel News Asia Singapore News Now 2016-2017

    2554 HRS - 0008HRS You May skip to 4:40

    published: 31 Dec 2016
Singapore's hidden poverty problem, BBC News

Singapore's hidden poverty problem, BBC News

  • Order:
  • Duration: 2:54
  • Updated: 20 Feb 2014
  • views: 113545
videos
Singapore may be one of the wealthiest and most developed countries in the world, but poverty remains a worrying problem. Despite holding the world's highest concentration of millionaires, the city-state also boasts the second-biggest inequality gap among Asia's advanced economies. So how do you live in a city that's becoming increasingly expensive? The BBC's Sharanjit Leyl reports.
https://wn.com/Singapore's_Hidden_Poverty_Problem,_BBC_News
Singapore Channel 5 9.30PM News @ 21-03-2012

Singapore Channel 5 9.30PM News @ 21-03-2012

  • Order:
  • Duration: 22:58
  • Updated: 21 Mar 2012
  • views: 69097
videos
Singapore Channel 5 9.30PM News @ 21-03-2012 http://forums.hardwarezone.com.sg/eat-drink-man-woman-16/
https://wn.com/Singapore_Channel_5_9.30Pm_News_21_03_2012
How Powerful is Singapore?

How Powerful is Singapore?

  • Order:
  • Duration: 3:02
  • Updated: 22 Mar 2015
  • views: 748344
videos
Why Is Singapore So Expensive? http://testu.be/19FdBpT Subscribe! http://bitly.com/1iLOHml This year, Singapore was voted the most expensive city in the world for the second year running. So, how powerful is Singapore? Learn More: Singapore: Little Tiger With A Big Military Roar http://www.ibtimes.com/singapore-little-tiger-big-military-roar-705487 "While Asian giants China and India rapidly build up their already huge military arsenals, the tiny, prosperous Southeast Asian city-state of Singapore has been quietly ramping up defense expenditures at a rate disproportionate to its size and population." Singapore and Malaysia https://treaties.un.org/doc/Publication/UNTS/Volume%20563/volume-563-I-8206-English.pdf "Agreement relating to the separation of Singapore from Malaysia as an independent and sovereign State." Shopping Spree http://www.economist.com/node/21551056 "THE tiny island-state of Singapore, home to just over 5m people, has a well-deserved reputation as a quiet, clean-cut hub for banking, lawyering and golf. " Watch More: What's The Most Expensive City In The World? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TXQv7F_V6bc Subscribe to TestTube Daily! http://bitly.com/1iLOHml _________________________ TestTube's new daily show is committed to answering the smart, inquisitive questions we have about life, society, politics and anything else happening in the news. It's a place where curiosity rules and together we'll get a clearer understanding of this crazy world we live in. Watch more TestTube: http://testtube.com/testtubedailyshow/ Subscribe now! http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=testtubenetwork TestTube on Twitter https://twitter.com/TestTube Trace Dominguez on Twitter https://twitter.com/TraceDominguez TestTube on Facebook https://facebook.com/testtubenetwork TestTube on Google+ http://gplus.to/TestTube Download the New TestTube iOS app! http://testu.be/1ndmmMq
https://wn.com/How_Powerful_Is_Singapore
SINGAPORE BUS DEATH SPARKS A RIOT - BBC NEWS

SINGAPORE BUS DEATH SPARKS A RIOT - BBC NEWS

  • Order:
  • Duration: 2:41
  • Updated: 09 Dec 2013
  • views: 23897
videos
Subscribe to BBC News www.youtube.com/bbcnews 27 people have been arrested after clashes between rioters and police near Singapores's city centre. About 400 people took to the streets of the commercial district known as Little India, after a Indian construction worker was hit and killed by a bus. The Singapore Prime Minister has issued a statement calling the riot "an isolated incident caused by an unruly mob.. which we must not allow to tarnish our views of the foreign worker community." Subscribe http://www.youtube.com/bbcnews Check out our website: http://www.bbc.com/news Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcworldnews Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bbcworld Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcnews
https://wn.com/Singapore_Bus_Death_Sparks_A_Riot_BBC_News
News@10: Nigerian To Be Executed In Singapore 16/11/16 Pt. 2

News@10: Nigerian To Be Executed In Singapore 16/11/16 Pt. 2

  • Order:
  • Duration: 16:36
  • Updated: 16 Nov 2016
  • views: 2510
videos
For more information log on to http://www.channelstv.com
https://wn.com/News_10_Nigerian_To_Be_Executed_In_Singapore_16_11_16_Pt._2
Singapore teen jailed for YouTube rant The World News Today

Singapore teen jailed for YouTube rant The World News Today

  • Order:
  • Duration: 4:54
  • Updated: 09 Apr 2015
  • views: 1378
videos
https://wn.com/Singapore_Teen_Jailed_For_Youtube_Rant_The_World_News_Today
Boy that was bang by car,adapt by singapore news

Boy that was bang by car,adapt by singapore news

  • Order:
  • Duration: 0:57
  • Updated: 14 Jul 2016
  • views: 441
videos
https://wn.com/Boy_That_Was_Bang_By_Car,Adapt_By_Singapore_News
Watch full news conference with President Obama and Singapore PM Lee

Watch full news conference with President Obama and Singapore PM Lee

  • Order:
  • Duration: 61:40
  • Updated: 02 Aug 2016
  • views: 36443
videos
President Barack Obama and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held a joint news conference today at the White House, discussing 50 years of relations and the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
https://wn.com/Watch_Full_News_Conference_With_President_Obama_And_Singapore_Pm_Lee
Lee's legacy: Singapore in numbers - BBC News

Lee's legacy: Singapore in numbers - BBC News

  • Order:
  • Duration: 1:44
  • Updated: 23 Mar 2015
  • views: 15054
videos
Subscribe to BBC News www.youtube.com/bbcnews Following the death of Singapore's founding father Lee Kuan Yew, BBC News considers his legacy with a look at some key facts and figures. Subscribe to BBC News HERE http://bit.ly/1rbfUog Check out our website: http://www.bbc.com/news Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcworldnews Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bbcworld Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcnews
https://wn.com/Lee's_Legacy_Singapore_In_Numbers_BBC_News
[HD] Channel News Asia Singapore News Now 2016-2017

[HD] Channel News Asia Singapore News Now 2016-2017

  • Order:
  • Duration: 14:18
  • Updated: 31 Dec 2016
  • views: 141
videos
2554 HRS - 0008HRS You May skip to 4:40
https://wn.com/Hd_Channel_News_Asia_Singapore_News_Now_2016_2017
×
×
×
×