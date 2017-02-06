- published: 20 Feb 2014
- views: 113545
Singapore (i/ˈsɪŋɡəpɔːr/), officially the Republic of Singapore, and often referred to as the Lion City, the Garden City, and the Red Dot, is a global city in Southeast Asia and the world's only island city-state. It lies one degree (137 km) north of the equator, at the southernmost tip of continental Asia and peninsular Malaysia, with Indonesia's Riau Islands to the south. Singapore's territory consists of the diamond-shaped main island and 62 islets. Since independence, extensive land reclamation has increased its total size by 23% (130 km2), and its greening policy has covered the densely populated island with tropical flora, parks and gardens.
The islands were settled from the second century AD by a series of local empires. In 1819, Sir Stamford Raffles founded modern Singapore as a trading post of the East India Company; after the company collapsed, the islands were ceded to Britain and became part of its Straits Settlements in 1826. During World War II, Singapore was occupied by Japan. It gained independence from Britain in 1963, by uniting with other former British territories to form Malaysia, but was expelled two years later over ideological differences. After early years of turbulence, and despite lacking natural resources and a hinterland, the nation developed rapidly as an Asian tiger economy, based on external trade and its human capital.
|RADIO STATION
|GENRE
|LOCATION
|Expat Radio 96.3XFM
|World Asia
|Singapore
|Class 95 FM
|Adult Contemporary
|Singapore
|Lush 99.5 FM
|Jazz,Varied,Ambient
|Singapore
|Symphony FM 92.4
|Classical
|Singapore
|Carnatic Radio
|Varied
|Singapore
|Gold 90.5 FM
|Oldies
|Singapore
|News 938 Live
|News Talk,News
|Singapore
|Love 97.2 FM
|Adult Contemporary,Pop,World Asia
|Singapore
|Oli FM
|Indian,Bollywood,World Asia
|Singapore
|Myanmar Youth Media Club
|Pop
|Singapore
|987FM
|Top 40
|Singapore
|Bible Witness Web Radio
|Gospel
|Singapore
|Ria FM 89.7
|Top 40
|Singapore
|Capital 95.8FM
|World Asia
|Singapore
|Warna FM 94.2
|News
|Singapore
|MEDIACORP OLI
|Indian
|Singapore
|Y.E.S. 93.3 FM
|90s,Top 40
|Singapore
|Kiss 92
|Adult Contemporary
|Singapore
|Disco Heaven
|70s
|Singapore
Singapore may be one of the wealthiest and most developed countries in the world, but poverty remains a worrying problem. Despite holding the world's highest concentration of millionaires, the city-state also boasts the second-biggest inequality gap among Asia's advanced economies. So how do you live in a city that's becoming increasingly expensive? The BBC's Sharanjit Leyl reports.
Why Is Singapore So Expensive? http://testu.be/19FdBpT Subscribe! http://bitly.com/1iLOHml This year, Singapore was voted the most expensive city in the world for the second year running. So, how powerful is Singapore? Learn More: Singapore: Little Tiger With A Big Military Roar http://www.ibtimes.com/singapore-little-tiger-big-military-roar-705487 "While Asian giants China and India rapidly build up their already huge military arsenals, the tiny, prosperous Southeast Asian city-state of Singapore has been quietly ramping up defense expenditures at a rate disproportionate to its size and population." Singapore and Malaysia https://treaties.un.org/doc/Publication/UNTS/Volume%20563/volume-563-I-8206-English.pdf "Agreement relating to the separation of Singapore from Malaysia as an indep...
For more information log on to http://www.channelstv.com
Subscribe to BBC News www.youtube.com/bbcnews 27 people have been arrested after clashes between rioters and police near Singapores's city centre. About 400 people took to the streets of the commercial district known as Little India, after a Indian construction worker was hit and killed by a bus. The Singapore Prime Minister has issued a statement calling the riot "an isolated incident caused by an unruly mob.. which we must not allow to tarnish our views of the foreign worker community." Subscribe http://www.youtube.com/bbcnews Check out our website: http://www.bbc.com/news Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/bbcworldnews Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/bbcworld Instagram: http://instagram.com/bbcnews
2554 HRS - 0008HRS You May skip to 4:40
A very disturbing video from a Taiwanese TV Talkshow. They were slamming Singapore, and trying to make the argument that Singapore was not a friend of China. They also talk about strategic investments that China has made in the region, and these investments may have undermined Singapore. This is quite scary. Watch for yourself to understand why. (Mandarin video)
President Barack Obama and Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong held a joint news conference today at the White House, discussing 50 years of relations and the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Our Singapore travel guide! We had a fantastic time in this wonderful city, and now we can share our favourite tips, tricks, eats and drinks for your next visit to Singapore. Where we stayed - Mandarin Oriental Singapore http://www.mandarinoriental.com/singapore/ Apps we mention: Uber - https://www.uber.com/cities/singapore Grab Taxi - http://grabtaxi.com/ Currency conversion tool: http://www.xe.com/ Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/attache_travel
A travel guide for visiting Singapore. Highlights include: Colonial District, Merlion, China Town, Little India, Kampong Glam, Orchard Rd, Marina Bay Sands, Singapore Zoo, and Changi Airport. Like this video? Check out my other Singapore travel guides. Sentosa Island: http://youtu.be/wfHWfkp9A5Q Gardens by the Bay: http://youtu.be/JUAHZhnqdlk Singapore Cable Car: http://youtu.be/Z08LzwjZUf8 Singapore Hawker Centre Food: http://youtu.be/ikJ7C_o_wds https://youtu.be/zanoK-z3d9o Singapore Southern Ridges Trail: http://youtu.be/TgV1xaW6zTE Haw Par Villa Singapore: http://youtu.be/TFDF7JwuMyg Conrad Singapore Hotel Review: http://youtu.be/e7vt2kpxZ0M Marriott Singapore Hotel Review: http://youtu.be/KnablyaQNZk Follow me on: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/YellowProductionsTravel Twitter:...
https://www.expedia.com/Singapore.d180027.Destination-Travel-Guides Small and heavily populated, Singapore is an easy place to explore; nothing in the city is more than an hour from the business district. Thanks to modern construction and outstanding architecture, Singapore is rapidly becoming a powerhouse trade city, but it maintains ties to its Asian roots through traditional temples and many cultural hotspots, like Little India and Kampong Glam. Your Singapore tour must include the Botanical Gardens and Orchid Gardens, both beautiful and notable places to visit. If you’re a fan of exotic animals, stop by the Singapore Zoo and check in with its 300-plus species that take up residence there. You can also take a “bumboat” from Changi Beach to Pulau Ubin, set away from the bustling city,...
Singapore Attractions | Travel Guide in 2 Minutes is the Video #7 of the first YouTube travel channel and vacation guide with the map inside video. Do you want to see more incredible sensations? ◑ Subscribe here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1i2zSGTGGnLsPeprOK1Imw?sub_confirmation=1 WHOLE PLAYLIST First Vacation Travel Guide with Map Inside Video https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLQQYHODrU8JA03EbEDtntwhMu6eR1zzAJ All the places of this trip are linked on the Google Map http://funfilmdirector.ru/map/singapore/ When and What: SINGPORE Marina Bay 00:16 Helix Bridge 00:27 ArtScience Museum 00:29 Merlion Park 00:33 Marina Bay Sands 00:39 Marina Bay Sands Chinatown 00:45 Buddha Tooth Relic Temple Heart of the City 01:16 Esplanade - Theatres on the Bay 01:18 Water Cycle 2000 Fou...
PLAN YOUR SINGAPORE VACATION The main island of Singapore is shaped like a flattened diamond, 42 km (26 miles) east to west and 23 km (14 miles) north to south. Near the northern peak is the causeway leading to West Malaysia—Kuala Lumpur is less than four hours away by car. It is at the southern foot where you will find most of the city-state’s action, with its gleaming office towers, working docks, and futuristic "supertrees," which are solar-powered and serve as vertical gardens. Offshore are Sentosa and over 60 smaller islands, most uninhabited, that serve as bases for oil refining or as playgrounds and beach escapes from the city. To the east is Changi International Airport, connected to the city by metro, bus, and a tree-lined parkway. Of the island's total land area, more than half ...
Things you need to know before you go to Singapore. Singapore weather: Hot, humid, and rainy! Singapore Language: English (or Singlish!) Singapore Money: It's the Singapore Dollar -- bring cash! Singapore Laws: Don't chew gum! Singapore Food: Eat at the Hawker Centres. Singapore Public Transportation: Take the Singapore MRT, it's clean, fast and cheap! CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE: http://bit.ly/yellowwsub You might enjoy watching one of my other videos from Singapore: Singapore Travel Guide: http://youtu.be/OpB1O8_ViVg Sentosa Island: http://youtu.be/wfHWfkp9A5Q Gardens by the Bay: http://youtu.be/JUAHZhnqdlk Singapore Cable Car: http://youtu.be/Z08LzwjZUf8 Singapore Hawker Centre Food: http://youtu.be/ikJ7C_o_wds Best Hawker Centres in Singapore: https://youtu.be/zanoK-z3d9o Singapore So...
You're watching INSIDER TV - the insider's guide to the world's most exciting cities! Cheers to the new year! Here's your essential Singapore travel guide this month! Our hosts Jamie Yeo and Edward Russell tour us around the best places to eat, drink, shop, and play in Singapore. Let Insider TV fix your travel itinerary. Here are the must-visit places while you’re in Singapore: Clarke Quay Central: https://youtu.be/BSKeKjyhTBs Small Worlds by Keith Loutit: https://youtu.be/Bxd3YcHu-UI MINT Museum of Toys: https://youtu.be/Lg-Ygp3vwTY InsiderTV brings you the latest happenings in Singapore in the month of January 2017 and beyond! During your travel, don't miss the following events: * Singapore Art Week 2017 — 11 - 22 January https://www.artweek.sg/ * Passenger LIVE in Singapore — 13 ...
Top 10 Best Things to Do Eat See in Singapore Travel Guide. A visual tour of the Top 10 Things to Do and Places to See in Singapore. We cover the best restaurants for Singapore Chilli Crab, Black Pepper Crab, Hainanese Chicken, Indian and Italian food to fine dining restaurants with a view, Singapore Flyer, Sentosa Island and iFly the largest indoor wind tunnel in the world. MABUHAY and Welcome to HourPhilippines TV! Thanks for dropping by. Please subscribe, like, share and comment on our videos! ♥ We upload daily and weekly! Your essential guide to unforgettable food, travel and nightlife adventures in the Philippines and beyond! Have a great day and a fantastic life ahead! :-) Cheers, Lord and Aksana Food | Travel | Lifestyle | Parties | Nightlife | Events For business inq...
Finally, after two years leaving Asia, I was back. My first stop was Singapore. Despite being so close to Malaysia, the last time I was in Singapore was when I was a child. The impression of Singapore was just amazing. From the moment I arrived at Changi Airport (World's Best Airport 2013) to the moments I spent in the city, Singapore lived up to it's name and the experience was simply Your (My) Singapore. http://www.yoursingapore.com/ More in my blog: http://www.gracemoments.com/24-hours-in-singapore/ Watch the other episodes in the links below: Singapore: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fOA9F-Xiotk Seoul: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cqmeN58sLM4 Melaka (Malacca): http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wmXWdI2p200 Kuala Lumpur: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=luwSC8fwJdw --- Places featured...
Travel video about destination Singapore. Singapore is a city of gardens and the heart of South East Asia. Its history began in 1819 with Thomas Stamford Raffles, a young official who worked for the British East India Company. Raffles estimated that the natural harbor was perfect for trading ships, so he bought the land from the Sultan of Johor and founded a trading settlement. As a free port, Singapore attracted trading ships from all over the world and today, 4 million people live here on an area that covers 640 square kilometres. In June each year, there is an exciting boat race in Marina Bay known as the Dragon Boat Race, that features magnificently painted dragon boats with hand-carved heads and tails accompanied by the sound of frenetic drumbeats. Dating back to colonial times, Br...
News featurette assignment for NM4883D
Singapore News Today | Singapore Chenel 5 9.30PM 19 May 2016 Part 02 Hi, In this video I want to show you about city traffic Singapore News HD photography with On My way Back Home Music I short today. If you like this video and want to get more amazing Updates on Singapore News hd videos with me, please click here: http://bit.ly/27z3Wuo to subscribe. Singapore News photography is atechnique whereby the fryquency at which fihm trames are captured (the trame rate) is much lower than that used to view the sequence. When played at normal speed, time appears to be moving faster and thus lapsing. For example an image of a scene may be captered once every second, then played back at 30 trames per second, the result is an appearent 30 times speed increase. Singapore News photograp...
Singapore Channel 5 news HD 15th March 2015
With Rico Hizon in London & Babita Sharma in Singapore. (C) BBC News 2014
Singapore Channel 5 news 27th March 2015 - ParliamentTribue to Mr Lee Kuan Yew
Men's First Round Group C | 17th Asian Games Incheon 2014 - Oman vs Singapore. Visit teamsingapore.com.sg for Team Singapore news and results Subscribe to http://youtube.com/SingaporeSports/live for live broadcast of 28th SEA Games Singapore 2015.
ការប្រកួតបាល់ទាត់មិត្ដភាពអន្តរជាតិ ផ្សាយផ្ទាល់ដោយ BTV news សូមចូលទៅកាន់ playlist ដើម្បីទស្សនាគ្រប់ភាគ ! សូមអរគុណ! សូមចូលទៅកាន់ playlist ដើម្បីទស្សនាគ្រប់ភាគ ! សូមអរគុណ!
Watch Swimming Finals on Day 6 of 17th Asian Games Incheon 2014 Visit teamsingapore.com.sg for Team Singapore news and results Subscribe to http://youtube.com/SingaporeSports/live for live broadcast of 28th SEA Games Singapore 2015.
Watch Badminton Men's Team Finals of 17th Asian Games Incheon 2014. Visit teamsingapore.com.sg for Team Singapore news and results Subscribe to http://youtube.com/SingaporeSports/live for live broadcast of 28th SEA Games Singapore 2015.
Amos Yee (activist and YouTuber in Singapore) joins Dave Rubin, discussing his recent arrest and jail time he faces for wounding the religious feelings of Muslims and Christians. ***Subscribe: http://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=RubinReport Find us on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/rubinreport?ty=h What are your thoughts? Comment below or tweet to Dave: https://twitter.com/RubinReport Watch more on Ora TV: http://www.ora.tv/rubinreport Sign up for our newsletter with the best of Rubin Report each week: http://www.rubinreport.com/newsletter ****** Amos Yee Activist and YouTuber in Singapore Amos Yee on Twitter: https://twitter.com/amosyee Amos Yee on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/BrainAndButter More on Amos Yee's arrest: http://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/sin...
Watch Swimming Finals on Day 5 of 17th Asian Games Incheon 2014 Visit teamsingapore.com.sg for Team Singapore news and results Subscribe to http://youtube.com/SingaporeSports/live for live broadcast of 28th SEA Games Singapore 2015.